Verstappen takes British Grand Prix pole with F1 sprint win

17 July 2021 - 18:46 By Reuters
Max Verstappen during the F1 Grand Prix of Styria at Red Bull Ring on June 27, 2021 in Spielberg, Austria.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's first Saturday sprint race to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix and extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 33 points.

Seven times world champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival on the front row after finishing second for Mercedes in a 17-lap race that offered three points for the winner, two for runner-up and one for third.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas was third in an experimental race that replaced the usual Saturday qualifying for the 10th round of the championship. 

