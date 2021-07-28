POLL | Do you agree with Simone Biles dropping out of an Olympic event for her mental health?
Gymnast Simone Biles sparked a serious discussion on mental health across the sporting world on Tuesday when she withdrew from the gymnastics all-round final at the Olympics.
Seen by many as one of the finest gymnasts of all time, Biles dropped out of the event after securing her spot in the finals, citing mental health issues.
According to Vox News, Biles told reporters she didn’t feel right mentally going into the finals.
She said her health was more important than finishing the day’s events and more important than a possible gold medal.
“This Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself when I came in, and I felt like I was still doing it for other people,” said Biles.
“At the end of the day, we’re human too, so we have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”
Biles’ withdrawal made a powerful statement about the importance of mental health.
Reuters reported that International Olympic Commission spokesperson Mark Adams told reporters on Wednesday “more could be done” on athlete's mental health.
US Gymnastics said it supported Biles' decision “wholeheartedly”, saying that Biles would be evaluated every day.
“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, to focus on her mental health,” read a statement on the US Gymnastics' Twitter account.
“Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to participate in next week's individual event finals. Jade Carey, who had the ninth-highest score in qualifications, will participate in her place in the all-around.
“We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritising her wellbeing. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”
Biles won an Olympic silver medal before announcing that she was withdrawing from the competition.
“It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard! The Olympics is no joke! But I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually, they mean the world to me!”