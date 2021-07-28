POLL | Do you agree with Simone Biles dropping out of an Olympic event for her mental health?

Gymnast Simone Biles sparked a serious discussion on mental health across the sporting world on Tuesday when she withdrew from the gymnastics all-round final at the Olympics.

Seen by many as one of the finest gymnasts of all time, Biles dropped out of the event after securing her spot in the finals, citing mental health issues.

According to Vox News, Biles told reporters she didn’t feel right mentally going into the finals.

She said her health was more important than finishing the day’s events and more important than a possible gold medal.

“This Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself when I came in, and I felt like I was still doing it for other people,” said Biles.

“At the end of the day, we’re human too, so we have to protect our mind and our body rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do.”