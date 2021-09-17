Bezuidenhout returns to defend Alfred Dunhill Championship title at Leopard Creek

Christiaan Bezuidenhout will be looking to become the third golfer to defend his Alfred Dunhill Championship title when the Sunshine Tour and European Tour co-sanctioned tournament takes place at Leopard Creek Country Club from December 9 to 12.

Bezuidenhout claimed a four-stroke victory at the same venue last year to achieve a career goal of winning the Dunhill.

“I’ve always wanted to win this tournament. Leopard Creek has always been a special place for me,” said Bezuidenhout.

If he wins the 2021 tournament, Bezuidenhout will follow in the footsteps of Pablo Martin in 2009 and 2010 and Charl Schwartzel in 2012 and 2013 to become the third player to successfully defend his title.

Bezuidenhout is expected to lead a strong field of South Africans seeking to maintain their hold on this prestigious title, with local professionals having won seven of the past nine championships.

The unique setting of the golf course on the banks of the Crocodile River and overlooking the Kruger National Park, makes the tournament one of the flagship events on the European Tour calendar with a strong following among European stars.

“For 21 years the Alfred Dunhill Championship has distinguished itself as a championship that celebrates world-class golf in a peerless location, and we are privileged to continue to do so with the support of the Sunshine Tour and European Tour, the professionals and the officials, and the volunteers and staff who make this event so unique,” said Guy Sanan of Richemont, which owns Dunhill.

With his victory in 2020, Bezuidenhout joined an illustrious list of past winners including Ernie Els, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.

“The Championship is one of the Sunshine Tour’s flagship tournaments which has consistently drawn some of the best golfers in the game, including Major winners, former world number ones, and Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup stars,” Sanan said.

The championship will abide by all SA government health protocols concerning Covid-19 and comply with any future government announcements concerning this.