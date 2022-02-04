Sport

Health minister Phaahla: Decision on more fans in stadiums coming soon

04 February 2022 - 12:02
Health minister Joe Phaahla says the number of spectators allowed in stadiums during the pandemic is a 'complex issue'. File photo.
Health minister Joe Phaahla says the “complex” issue of increasing the number of spectators in sports stadiums was discussed during the recent national coronavirus command council (NCCC) meeting and a decision is expected soon.

Earlier this week, the cabinet and the NCCC approved adjusted alert level 1 Covid-19 regulations, sparking renewed hope among sports fans that numbers will be increased.

Since the announcement of the adjusted regulations on Monday, the department of sport has not indicated if there will be an increase to the 2,000 spectators allowed to watch live sporting events.

“These matters were discussed and they are being finalised,” Phaahla said.

“There were proposals in terms of how to move, but there are a number of complexities which the team must finalise. At the next NCCC meeting, which will be convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa, these matters will be finalised.”

Phaahla said the NCCC have received proposals from sporting bodies, some of which have repeatedly made it clear that having 2,000 spectators does not make financial sense as it does not cover the costs of hosting a crowd.

“There are proposals on the table in terms of opening up sports, arts and culture with the necessary safety measures. Those proposals are being fine-tuned. The final decisions will be made during the next few weeks.

“I am sure as soon as the president [Ramaphosa] has convened the next NCCC meeting, those matters will be finalised and announcements will be made accordingly.”

