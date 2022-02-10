Rutherford predicts intriguing series

Former New Zealand captain Ken Rutherford believes the Test series starting next week between the Black Caps and the Proteas has become a must-win confrontation for both teams.

Rutherford, who has thoughtful, often backward of square views on the game, says New Zealand's status as World Test Championship holders gives them much to live up to. Moreover, they have ground to make up.

“If you are looking at the Test championship with New Zealand at home failing to beat Bangladesh, this suddenly becomes a must-win series for them,” said Rutherford about the series that ended 1-1 after the Kiwis unexpectedly lost the first Test before squaring the series last month.

Black Caps will eye white wash

Rutherford believes the Kiwis will be desperate to win both Tests against SA to claw back ground lost in the series against Bangladesh, but that SA, who won their past two Test series away to the West Indies and at home to India, will be formidable adversaries.

“I think it will be a need-to-win series for both teams. I can't see a draw anyway.”

That assertion is partly explained by both teams' potent bowling line-ups, but also the seamer-friendly nature of the Hagley Oval where both Tests will be played in Christchurch.

The venue has proved an ally to the Kiwis in the nine Tests they've played there. They have a draw, a defeat to Australia, and seven wins at Hagley Oval.

Spinners spurned

Much of it has been achieved on the back of their crafty and disciplined seam attack. New Zealand have, however, spurned spin in the process, much to Rutherford's chagrin.

“They don't go for a recognised spinner anywhere and it is a great frustration. We are the Test champions. I don't want to be anti-Kiwi or unpatriotic, but if you look at it coldly and analyse how we got there I think we played more home games than anyone else and we played in green conditions.

“Maybe our all-round ability in other conditions, such as the sub-continent, has been found wanting. In saying that, we beat Pakistan in Abu Dhabi or somewhere around there.

I'm not totally discounting our all-round ability, but the draw (Test match roster) helped us.”

Rutherford, impressed by SA's performance against India and NZ's record at Hagley Oval, said the series will be intriguing.

TimesLIVE