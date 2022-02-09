Test cricket returns to Kingsmead for Bangladesh series

Test cricket will finally return to Kingsmead Stadium in Durban for the first time since 2019 during the first Test match between the Proteas and Bangladesh next month.

The stadium last hosted a Test match in February 2019 when Sri Lanka stunned the Proteas by one wicket while in white ball cricket the Proteas last played ODI and T20 matches at the venue in February 2020 against England.

Reacting to the news, KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union CEO Heinrich Strydom could not hide his excitement after Cricket South Africa (CSA) made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

“We are very excited that Test cricket is finally returning to our venue after such a long time. We are making preparations and we will definitely be ready to host the Proteas, Bangladesh and hopefully fans next month,” said Strydom.

The second Test, of this two-match series that is part of the ICC World Test Championship, will be played at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

The tour will also consist of a three-match ODI series that will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The series starts with the first ODI match on March 18 at SuperSport Park and end with the second Test in Gqeberha on April 12.

Full schedule

ODI Series

1st ODI: March 18, 1pm (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

2nd ODI: March 20, 10am (Wanderers, Johannesburg)

3rd ODI: March 23, 1pm (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

Test Series

1st Test: March 31 to April 4, 10am (Kingsmead, Durban)

2nd Test: April 8 to April 12, 10am (St George’s Park, Gqeberha)

TimesLIVE