Sport

Golf

Hennie du Plessis takes two-shot lead into final round

David Isaacson Sports reporter
12 March 2022 - 19:26
Hennie du Plessis plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood on Saturday.
Hennie du Plessis plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood on Saturday.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Home boy Hennie du Plessis takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood on Sunday after firing a two-under-par 70 to move to 19 under par overall.

Four players are tied for second — the Spanish trio of Adri Arnaus, Pablo Larrazabal and Nacho Elvira and veteran SA golfer Richard Sterne.

Du Plessis, who lives on the Hartbeespoort estate, carded three birdies and a bogey in his round, made difficult by firm greens and tucked-away pins.

Arnaus’ eight-under-par 64 was the best round of the day, with Jbe Kruger scoring the only 65 to move to 15 under par.

There are 14 players within five shots of Du Plessis, and 19 within six strokes of him.

The winner will pocket $250,000 (R3.76m) and earn a one-year exemption on the DP World Tour.

READ MORE:

Home boy Du Plessis takes second round lead at Pecanwood

Pecanwood resident Hennie du Plessis out-duelled his closest rivals to take the sole lead at the midway stage of the $1.5m MyGolfLife Open on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

My SA friends told me to hit as hard as possible, says Spanish co-leader

Nacho Elvira dished up a stunning run of seven straight birdies on the back nine to march to a four-way share of the first-round lead of the $1.5m ...
Sport
2 days ago

'It's quite simple — hit it straight,' says SA's Garrick Higgo

SA golfer Garrick Higgo goes into the $20m Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday with a level of confidence ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa on the Hawks investigation into Jordaan: 'We want to be treated like Jacob ... Soccer
  2. Ahly coach Mosimane takes a subtle jab at Sundowns coaches Soccer
  3. 'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making ... Rugby
  4. 'Al Ahly is the biggest club on the continent', Pitso tells fans before game ... Soccer
  5. CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach Soccer

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT