Hennie du Plessis takes two-shot lead into final round

Home boy Hennie du Plessis takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood on Sunday after firing a two-under-par 70 to move to 19 under par overall.

Four players are tied for second — the Spanish trio of Adri Arnaus, Pablo Larrazabal and Nacho Elvira and veteran SA golfer Richard Sterne.

Du Plessis, who lives on the Hartbeespoort estate, carded three birdies and a bogey in his round, made difficult by firm greens and tucked-away pins.

Arnaus’ eight-under-par 64 was the best round of the day, with Jbe Kruger scoring the only 65 to move to 15 under par.

There are 14 players within five shots of Du Plessis, and 19 within six strokes of him.

The winner will pocket $250,000 (R3.76m) and earn a one-year exemption on the DP World Tour.