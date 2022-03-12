Rugby

Bulls hold on to claim the scalp of Munster at Loftus

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
12 March 2022 - 19:25
Madosh Tambwe of the Vodacom Bulls celebrates scoring a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Munster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Madosh Tambwe of the Vodacom Bulls celebrates scoring a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Munster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Bulls cranked up the heat on Munster in the first half before completely going off the boil in the second in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus on Saturday.

Having played themselves into a commanding position, the Bulls lost their intensity and their composure as the Irish team showed remarkable resolve in the second half.

In fact the Bulls, finally enjoying home comforts against a foreign side, had to scramble frantically in the closing minutes after Bismarck du Plessis was sent off for a 29-24 win.

How they lost their way will be the subject of deep interrogation for director of rugby Jake White.

Earlier it was White's team that made the most telling impact in the collisions. Elrigh Louw was a constant thorn in the Munster side, while Arno Botha and Marcell Coetzee kept bashing away at the first line of defence.

Apart from bringing a hard physical edge, the hosts were disciplined and it was the visiting team that caught the attention of the referee.

Everitt heaps praise on Bok utility back Aphelele Fassi

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has heaped praise on his star fullback Aphelele Fassi for his ability to change the complexion of the game and helping the ...
Sport
4 hours ago

That tone was set early on. The match started amid tetchy scenes as players from both teams pulled and pushed each other after a line-out feed went astray. The referee opted not to sanction the miscreants in the melee and Chris Smith was allowed to take a penalty that was awarded before the players became so closely acquainted.

That penalty, however, was soon cancelled out by Ben Healy — but Smith re-established the lead three minutes later and the Bulls never looked back.

Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje and Botha helped them secure line-out ball and from it they deployed their much vaunted maul.

With the visitors on the back foot, their errors mounted and their discipline headed for the window. The visitors' task became even bigger when No 8 Alex Kendellen was yellow-carded for a no arms tackle on Louw.

As forceful as they were, the Bulls weren't blemish free. They didn't always take the right options — Embrose Papier's boot was at times errant, while the hosts, with ball in hand, could perhaps have gone harder, sooner.

Papier, however, remains a livewire from a standing start, while Kurt-Lee Arendse also proved a handful when he was allowed space.

When the Bulls eventually decided to spread their wings, they almost immediately profited. They bashed it up at the heart of the Munster defence and with the visitors defence fractured, Madosh Tambwe rid himself of a tackler and sprinted clear of would be defenders.

Tambwe lengthening his stride has become an eagerly awaited feature at Loftus and the wing did not disappoint.

With Munster a man down, the Bulls scored a splendid team try in which backs and forwards interlinked before Steenkamp scored.

Arendse would have been mightily relieved to see the lock score after the ball bounced fortuitously from a collision Arendse should have avoided with ball in hand.

Scorers

Bulls (29) - Tries: Madosh Tambwe, Walt Steenkamp. Conversions: Chris Smith (2). Penalties: Smith (5).

Munster (24) - Tries: Alex Kendellen, Damian de Allende, Jack O'Donnaghue. Conversions: Ben Healy (3). Penalty: Healy.

READ MORE:

Second-half resurgence by the Sharks helps them beat Scarlets in Durban

A second half resurgence by the Sharks helped them see off the determined Scarlets 37-20 in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Durban on ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am shows off his Kobe Steelers colours

Springboks and Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am has arrived in Japan to start his short-term deal with Kobe Steelers in the Rugby League One.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Business as usual: ‘If you’re a coach of colour in SA, you need a plan B’

Jonathan Mokuena has a World Rugby Level 3 certificate, but can’t pin down a job, so he’s had to start a side hustle
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Safa on the Hawks investigation into Jordaan: 'We want to be treated like Jacob ... Soccer
  2. Ahly coach Mosimane takes a subtle jab at Sundowns coaches Soccer
  3. 'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making ... Rugby
  4. 'Al Ahly is the biggest club on the continent', Pitso tells fans before game ... Soccer
  5. CLINCHED | Pitso Mosimane concludes new deal as Al Ahly coach Soccer

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT