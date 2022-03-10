My SA friends told me to hit as hard as possible, says Spanish co-leader

Nacho Elvira dished up a stunning run of seven straight birdies on the back nine to march to a four-way share of the first-round lead of the $1.5m MyGolfLife tournament on Thursday.

The 35-year-old veteran finished with an inward nine of 29 as he carded a 10-under-par 62 at the Pecanwood Golf and Country Club to lie level with South Africans Hennie du Plessis and Tristen Strydom and Englishman Ross Fisher.

The field attacked this Jack Nicklaus-designed layout, with 74 players were four-under par or better.

The top 19 fired 149 birdies between them, along with five eagles. Seven carded bogeys.

It was like Christmas out there, and local veteran Richard Sterne, in a three-way tie for sixth spot on eight under, was predicting a sub-60 round before the end of the tournament. “Someone’s going to be able to shoot 59 this week,” said Sterne, who was a regular when the course first opened in the late 1990s.

Pablo Larrazábal, one shot behind the leaders on nine under, was another Spanish fly in the South African ointment that covered most of the top of the leader board.

Elviro said he had been given advice from his SA pals on the tour. “I have a lot of South African friends, I love them to death and they told me to hit as hard as possible here and I certainly did.”

His longest putt for birdie was 10 foot, on the front nine, and in his seven-stretch the longest was just a few feet. On the 18th his putt for birdie — and the outright lead — stopped on the lip.