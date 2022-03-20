Eddie Jones remains positive about England despite another defeat

Coach Eddie Jones remained upbeat despite Saturday's 25-13 defeat in Paris making it two seasons in a row England have lost three of their five Six Nation games.

England were second-best for most of the match in Paris as France secured their first title for 12 years. England finished the campaign in third place after also losing to Scotland and Ireland.

Only for a brief period early in the second half did England have any sort of front foot in the game, and they were eventually well beaten.

"I’m disappointed for the fans, for the players, I obviously haven’t done a good enough job, I accept that, but we’re moving in the right direction. The results aren’t good enough. When you rebuild a team it takes time," Jones said.

"France are deserved champions, they are the best team, but we had enough chances to win that game, we just didn’t put them away, we were not quite clinical enough in doing that. That has been a little bit of the story of us in the Six Nations, we have put ourselves in position to win the three games we have lost but not been clinical enough, not been good enough, particularly in some of our clean-out work to win those games.

"So that is disappointing but the spirit we showed is going to make sure this team keeps moving in the right direction.”