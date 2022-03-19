×

Soccer

Huge blow for Chiefs' faint title hopes after defeat to Arrows

19 March 2022 - 21:57 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs challenges for the ball with Siyavuya Ndlovu of Golden Arrows during their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs' hopes of catching up with runaway DStv Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns look set to remain a pipe dream after the Soweto giants suffered a 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

The goal, which secured Arrows' first league win away to Chiefs since 2011, was scored by attacker Knox Mutizwa early in the match thanks to a horrendous defensive mistake by Amakhosi's veteran defender Eric Mathoho.

Coming into the game on the back of receiving the good news that they are not going to forfeit the two matches that missed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena, Chiefs needed to win to keep their slim title chances.

But Amakhosi had an unenviable start when they gifted Abafana Bes’thende a goal just after five minutes of play.

The opening goal was scored by Mutizwa, who collected a sloppy back pass by Mathoho which was intended for his goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma. Mutizwa picked up the pass and chipped the ball over Bvuma, who was away from home, to receive the ball from Mathoho.

From that moment, Arrows went on to dominate the match and they should have scored at least two more goals in the first half as they had great opportunities to do so.

Pule Mmodi had his one-on-one chances saved by Bvuma on 25 minutes, while Nduduzo Sibiya’s close-range attempt went wide with just three minutes to the halftime break.

Chiefs also had a couple of good scoring chances in the first half. Phathutshedzo Nange launched a powerful volley but Arrows keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede produced a good save on 39 minutes.

In a bid to strengthen the defence, Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter replaced the costly Mathoho and midfielder Nange with two defenders, Austin Dube and Siyabonga Ngezane.

Those changes didn’t yield any positive result for Baxter’s side, however, as Arrows held on to the single goal to earn full points.

Chiefs remain 16 points behind Sundowns but Amakhosi still have three games in hand.

Despite the win, Arrows remain in position 11 on the log table with 28 points but are now 11 points ahead of the bottom-of-the-table Baroka.

