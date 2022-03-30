×

Sport

EFF takes some credit for reopening of stadiums

30 March 2022 - 10:18
Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza announced a return of crowds to its stadiums for the first time in two years for the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The EFF has commended the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for the reopening of stadiums to spectators who want to attend live football from April 8.

The party took credit for the decision, saying its protest earlier this year, during which it called for the reopening of stadiums, pressured the government to respond to its demands.

It said although its demands were not fully met, since it had asked for reopening stadiums to full capacity, the announcement by the league is a step in the right direction. 

“The EFF has been a lone political voice in demanding the sports, arts and culture department make material interventions in the lives of creatives and reopen stadiums to ensure informal traders, sports maintenance staff, ticket salespersons and all those involved in the sporting industry are able to earn an income,” said the EFF.

The party encouraged sports fans to attend events and help revive the economy.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza said on Tuesday the league’s executive committee met on Monday and Tuesday to make sure it understood the limitations of the gazetted regulations. 

He said fans will be allowed to attend the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals on the weekend of April 8 to 10.

He said no spectators will be allowed for matches preceding this as they have already been planned and approved. 

“It will be difficult for us to start this weekend. Most of those matches have already been categorised and approved. Next week’s matches have also been categorised and we have asked they be recategorised to make sure they are compliant in terms of the requirements. 

“Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test not older than 72-hours and IDs will be required upon entry at stadiums.

“Upon purchasing your ticket, you will be required to show your ID and vaccination certificate,” he said. 

