Stormers travel to Wales without Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies

It is unlikely the player is rested given that three weeks would have passed between this weekend's clash and their previous URC engagement.

It is also a match in which the Stormers would want all hands on deck as they go in search of top honours in the SA conference. Securing home ground advantage in the knockout stages will be critical for teams' longevity in the tournament.

Coach John Dobson underlined the importance of the clash before the team's departure.

“This is a vital game for us as we look to secure home advantage in the play-offs, so the players all understand what is at stake. We want to end the league phase of the competition on a high, but we know that we will have to be at our best to come away with a win against a highly motivated Scarlets side,” he said.

The Stormers are level on log points, number of wins and points difference with the Sharks who are a place above them by virtue of scoring more tries.

The Sharks, however, face a tougher assignment in their last match away to Ulster.

Stormers touring squad: Hacjivah Dayimani, Neethling Fouche, Deon Fourie, Warrick Gelant, Brok Harris, Steven Kitshoff (captain), JJ Kotze, Manie Libbok, Frans Malherbe, Godlen Masimla, Salmaan Moerat, Ruhan Nel, Marvin Orie, Evan Roos, Seabelo Senatla, Cornel Smit, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Ernst van Rhyn, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas.