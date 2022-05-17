×

Sport

Stormers travel to Wales without Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
17 May 2022 - 16:17
Stormers scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies will not play against Scarlets this weekend.
Image: Grant Pitcher/GALLO

The Stormers have travelled to Wales without live wire Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.

They play the Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday in their last United Rugby Championship (URC) league match before they take their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Stefan Ungerer is the second scrumhalf in the touring team with Paul de Wet the likely starter on Saturday. Hooker Andre-Hugo Venter is fit again and took his place in the 24-man touring group.

Jantjies was in the starting line-up for their crunch clash against Leinster at the end of last month but it is not clear whether he is nursing an injury.

It is unlikely the player is rested given that three weeks would have passed between this weekend's clash and their previous URC engagement.

It is also a match in which the Stormers would want all hands on deck as they go in search of top honours in the SA conference. Securing home ground advantage in the knockout stages will be critical for teams' longevity in the tournament.

Coach John Dobson underlined the importance of the clash before the team's departure.

“This is a vital game for us as we look to secure home advantage in the play-offs, so the players all understand what is at stake. We want to end the league phase of the competition on a high, but we know that we will have to be at our best to come away with a win against a highly motivated Scarlets side,” he said.

The Stormers are level on log points, number of wins and points difference with the Sharks who are a place above them by virtue of scoring more tries.

The Sharks, however, face a tougher assignment in their last match away to Ulster.

Stormers touring squad: Hacjivah Dayimani, Neethling Fouche, Deon Fourie, Warrick Gelant, Brok Harris, Steven Kitshoff (captain), JJ Kotze, Manie Libbok, Frans Malherbe, Godlen Masimla, Salmaan Moerat, Ruhan Nel, Marvin Orie, Evan Roos, Seabelo Senatla, Cornel Smit, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Ernst van Rhyn, Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Damian Willemse, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas.

