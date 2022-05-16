Jake White: Win against Lions his most meaningful at the Bulls

Blue Bulls director of rugby Jake White called their 43-37 Currie Cup win at Loftus over the Lions “special” and the most meaningful victory since his arrival at the franchise.

White will have reason to crow after his young bucks downed what was effectively the best the Lions could throw at them in the form of their URC (United Rugby Championship) team.

The Lions' decision to unleash their URC team backfired as the Blue Bulls inflicted on them an unprecedented 10th straight defeat in the Currie Cup.

While the result would have given the Lions much to think about before their last URC clash against the Dragons in Newport next weekend, it would have emboldened the Bulls who went back to the top of the standings.

It would have given them comforting reassurances of the depth in their system. Willem Strauss, the Blue Bulls president, pointed out that 12 of the 23 players who represented the team against the Lions had played for their clubs the previous week.

“When they got the opportunity tonight [Saturday] they were match fit, sharp and especially hungry to perform at a higher level. Our initiatives keep us ahead of our competitors,” said Strauss.