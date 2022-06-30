Tsitsipas sets up Kyrgios clash with second-round win

There were none of the chuntering umpire complaints or run-ins with fans that were a feature of his first-round match — Kyrgios barely had time — as he pounded down 24 aces, with only one double fault overall. He took the first set without dropping a point before many fans had even taken their seats.

Krajinovic, ranked 31st but seen as a dangerous floater on grass after reaching the Queen's Club final earlier this month, could do nothing in the face of the barrage as Kyrgios did not let up from start to finish. In all he dropped just nine points on serve and smoothly mixed up power and finesse to hit 50 winners — a stark contrast to his five-set struggle to overcome British wild card Paul Jubb in the first round.

“I think just getting over the line in that first round was massive,” Kyrgios said. “I've been playing some really good tennis in the last month so I was really surprised the way I played the other day. But I was in my zone today, great body language.

“It's nice to remind everyone that I'm pretty good,” he added, raising a laugh from the fans on Number Two Court.