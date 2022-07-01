Victorious Mbenge calls out Van Heerden for local humdinger

Tulani Mbenge notched up another stoppage victory in Johannesburg on Thursday night, and then challenged Chris van Heerden to what would be a clash of SA’s two leading welterweights.

“Let’s get it on,” the SA champion roared from the ring at his would-be opponent who sat in the crowd, smiling and gesticulating with his hand in such a way to suggest Mbenge was hot air.

Mbenge needed just three rounds to dispense of Idda Pialari of Tanzania, who was heavily over-matched and out-gunned despite his record of 30 wins, seven losses and a draw.

The 30-year-old Mbenge, who improved to 19-1, appeared confident he wouldn’t be troubled too much more by “The Heat” Van Heerden, who has been campaigning in the US for the better part of 10 years. Van Heerden, 35, was knocked out in the second round in his last bout in April.

It will be interesting to see if broadcaster ESPN Africa, which resumed its fare of boxing at the beginning of the year, can organise a fight of this magnitude.

Van Heerden may be past his best, but he was the country’s best welterweight when he left and Mbenge has assumed the mantle in his absence.