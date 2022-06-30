Kid with ducky socks outshines the amateur stalwart

With ducky socks on his feet and dynamite in his gloves, Cayden Truter bombed out Khanyiseni Mbokazi in the second round on Thursday night for his fifth straight win as a professional.

The first two fights on undercard ESPN bill showcased future talent, with former amateur stalwart Sinethemba Blom, who missed out on a 2018 Commonwealth Games medal by one victory, winning his debut on points in the other bout.

Junior-lightweight Truter and lightweight Blom arrived for battle at the Galleria in Sandton having travelled vastly different roads and their journeys highlight the failing of the amateur system to deliver well-trained fighters to the paid ranks.

Blom, 29, a five-time national champion, had missed out on a possible spot at the Tokyo Olympics, not because of Covid-19 but rather an incompetent sports federation that was unable to send a team to the qualifying tournament shortly before the pandemic shut down the world.

Truter, 21, had turned professional in 2019, abandoning hopes of a glittering amateur career on the advice of his then coach, Harold Volbrecht, who had no faith in the administrators.

Three fights in 2019 were followed by two years of inactivity because of Covid.