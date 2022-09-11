Iga Swiatek takes the cake after US Open win

The two weeks of competition could scarcely have been sweeter for the Pole, who balanced her usual on-court seriousness with off-court fun.

She grabbed a photo with her idol Serena Williams, rubbed shoulders with Olympic gold medallist Lindsey Vonn and swooned at the sight of singer Seal.

“Actually after I met Seal, I was like, 'Even if I'm going to lose right now I already won this tournament, because I got photo with him,'” said Swiatek.

“It's something that is only going to happen probably in New York — yeah, because it's New York.”

Swiatek, who has also won two French Open titles, fitted right in with the city's boisterous fans and was greeted on the Flushing Meadows plaza for an ESPN interview with a roaring crowd of her compatriots after becoming the first Polish woman to win the tournament.

“The energy that they give me, it’s surreal,” she said.