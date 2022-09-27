Sport

Hockey

SA men to open 2023 World Cup against Olympic champions

27 September 2022 - 12:09
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Mustapha Cassiem of SA competes for the ball against Umar Bhutta of Pakistan during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in July.
Mustapha Cassiem of SA competes for the ball against Umar Bhutta of Pakistan during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in July.
Image: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

SA will feature in the opening contest of the 2023 World Cup in India on January 13, taking on Olympic champions Argentina, field hockey’s world governing body FIH said on Tuesday.

The SA men’s team, which finished fourth at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, are looking to reach the quarterfinals at the 16-team competition staged in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

They are in Pool A along with Australia and France.

SA face Argentina in the tournament opener at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and will return there on January 16 to play France. They will go up against Commonwealth Games champions Australia at the new Birsa Munda Arena in Rourkela on January 20.

The competition playoffs begin on January 22 with third-placed sides meeting group runners-up. The victors of those matches will advance to the quarterfinals on January 24 and 25 against the four group winners. 

The semifinals are scheduled for January 27 and the final is set for January 29.

READ MORE

Poker-faced Garreth Ewing aims for World Cup quarterfinals

The SA men’s hockey team has two common features these days. One is their ability to play entertaining hockey that is increasingly becoming more ...
Sport
1 month ago

Women outperform men in SA's worst Commonwealth outing since 1994

Women have won more Commonwealth Games medals than men for the first time since 1994, but Birmingham 2022 was SA’s worst showing in 28 years.
Sport
1 month ago

Team SA bag one silver, three bronze medals as they slip down standings

Wrestler Nicolaas de Lange scooped a 97kg freestyle silver for Team SA at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday, while boxing added two bronze medals ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Andile Mpisane can beat Chiefs without touching the ball’: Fans react to Royal ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East Soccer
  3. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport
  4. ‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes Soccer
  5. Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli Soccer

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...