They ran together again for a while in the following year’s Comrades.
“I remember running with Sam again in 1990 and he told me the other competitors were playing mind games saying the pace was too fast or too slow. He told me he liked to just run his own race, and I said to him I also do the same. He was such a nice man.”
Frith van der Merwe, whose record-breaking run in 1989 was overshadowed by Tshabalala’s feat, also has fond memories of the runner.
“I knew Sam very well back in the day. He was such a humble and uncomplicated person who loved running. As you know, he was involved in a bad taxi accident and he showed his strength by pulling through and running again. I visited him in hospital after the accident and it was amazing how he recovered.”
Fordyce was among prominent figures on social media paying his respects.
“The great Sam Tshabalala has died. I will miss you Sam. You were a worthy Comrades champion (1989) and you were a good friend. Your win changed the race, for the better, forever,” the nine-time Comrades winner tweeted.
Tshabalala was 65 years old. His family is yet to release details of his funeral.
Runners mourn Samuel Tshabalala, Comrades legend and a gentleman
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld Archives
The practice of showering people with praises upon their death is common. But once in a while the praises are genuine.
The death of Samuel Tshabalala, the first black man to win the Comrades Marathon in 1989, has seen many people associated with the race sending their condolences to the family and sharing their views of the man from Frankfort in the Free State.
All have described him as a good human being.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, 1995 Comrades Marathon champion Shaun Meiklejohn said that incredible trailblazing feat in 1989 couldn’t have happened to a more deserving athlete.
“Unlike most sportsmen, runners are generally a humble lot. And Sam was right up there when it comes to humility. A genuinely good man and that great win couldn’t have happened to a nicer man.”
Meiklejohn was out ‘in the trenches’ with Tshabalala that glorious May 31 Sunday in 1989 and has vivid memories of the man racing away to victory.
Meiklejohn had been pencilled in as a favourite to win the race with perennial winner Bruce Fordyce sitting that year’s race out.
“I don’t think anyone knew me because many thought I was Bruce Fordyce when I went into the lead,” Meiklejohn, who resembled Fordyce, said.
“It was a shock to me to be leading because I knew I was not fit so when Sam caught up with me, I was greatly relieved. We ran together for a while and exchanged a few pleasantries before he left me at the top of Cowies Hill. He looked in great shape and I was not surprised that he went on to win the race,” said the man who finished fifth that year for his maiden gold medal.
