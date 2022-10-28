Sport

Swimming

Chad Le Clos to compete alongside SA youth brigade at world champs

28 October 2022 - 11:42
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Chad Le Clos at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.
Chad Le Clos at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this year.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Chad Le Clos will spearhead a mostly young squad at the world short-course championships in Melbourne in December. 

The 30-year-old has made the podium at the last six straight editions of this event from 2010 to 2021, amassing 18 career medals from the competition. 

South Africa’s promising youth brigade of Lara van Niekerk, Pieter Coetzé and Matthew Sates will be looking to scoop their first. 

Van Niekerk took bronze in the women’s 50m breaststroke at the long-course world championships in Budapest in June before taking the 50m-100m double at the Commonwealth Games. Both those galas were in Olympic-sized 50m pools. 

Matthew Sates sinks Australian star to secure early World Cup lead

Matthew Sates hunted down Australian star Kyle Chalmers late in their 200m freestyle duel to clinch victory in Berlin on Sunday and finish the first ...
Sport
4 days ago

Coetzé won the 100m backstroke at Birmingham 2022 while finishing second in the 50m and third in the 200m. At the world junior championships he won the 200m backstroke and finished second in the other two races. 

Sates, the top male swimmer of the 2021 World Cup short-course series, was unable to get to the world short-course championships in Abu Dhabi last year because of Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

Breaststroker Michael Houlie will also be looking to add to his successes from the 2019 Universiade and 2018 Youth Olympics. 

Short-course competition over 25m laps requires quick turns and good underwater work.

Bears, Golden and Russian alike, capture SA attention

While SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks was engaging his Russian counterpart abroad, rising swimming ...
Sport
5 days ago

The selection for the competition, which runs from December 13 to 18, sees the return of head coach Graham Hill after an absence of two years.

Hill is credited as the man who proved South African swimmers could train at home and beat the world, having mentored Terence Parkin and Le Clos to the Olympic podium. 

He also played an important role in helping Rocco Meiring coach Tatjana Schoenmaker to Olympic success. She chose to not race in this event.

Team 

Men:  Clayton Jimmie, Matthew Sates, Pieter Coetzé, Chad Le Clos, Michael Houlie, Brenden Crawford, Kian Keylock. 

Women: Lara van Niekerk, Hannah Pearse, Stephanie Houtman, Rebecca Meder, Dakota Tucker, Caitlyn de Lange.

Manager: Julie Cassim.

Head coach: Graham Hill.

Coaches: Eugene da Ponte, Wayne Riddin. 

Matthew Sates torpedoes old African record as he starts World Cup in style

Matthew Sates scuppered the oldest men’s African short-course record as he powered to victory in the men’s 400m freestyle on the opening day of the ...
Sport
6 days ago

Sates, Le Clos primed for busy World Cup weekend in Berlin

Chad le Clos and Matthew Sates will compete across 11 events at the first World Cup gala in Berlin this weekend, but they are scheduled to go ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sates and Le Clos head to Berlin looking to regain glory

Redemption is up for grabs for two of SA’s most prominent swimmers when the World Cup short-course series kicks off in Berlin on Friday.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash Soccer
  3. Sundowns taking new direction, says sporting director Berg on Mokwena promotion Soccer
  4. It’s put him in a spot: Bapela questions Mngqithi’s Sundowns demotion Soccer
  5. Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...