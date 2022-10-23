General
Bears, Golden and Russian alike, capture SA attention
23 October 2022 - 00:00
While SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks was engaging his Russian counterpart abroad, rising swimming star Pieter Coetzé announced he would move to the US after school. ..
General
Bears, Golden and Russian alike, capture SA attention
While SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks was engaging his Russian counterpart abroad, rising swimming star Pieter Coetzé announced he would move to the US after school. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos