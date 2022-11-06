Still, it was enough to secure Sates a $10,000 (R179,000) bonus for the triple crown on top of the $14,000 (R251,000) he earned for finishing fifth on the series rankings. Added to the nearly R400,000 he pocketed in prize money, his turnover exceeds more than R800,000.
Countryman Chad le Clos finished third overall after taking second place behind Carter in the 50m butterfly on Saturday, pocketing $40,000 (R716,000) in bonuses — $30,000 for his series placing and $10,000 for three straight wins in the 100m butterfly. His prize money of R313,000 pushed his total haul north of R1m.
Le Clos, a four-time series winner in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017, clocked 22.27 sec in lane one behind favourite Carter in 21.99.
American Beata Nelson was the top women’s swimmer for the series, ahead of Hong Kong star Siobhan Haughey.
Both Le Clos and Sates should draw confidence from the World Cups as they gear up for the world short-course championships in Melbourne from December 13 to 18.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Swimming
Matthew Sates ends World Cup on a winning note, but loses his series title
Chad le Clos boosts his coffers by more than R1m
Image: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images
Matthew Sates ended off his World Cup campaign with victory in the 400m individual medley in Indianapolis on Saturday night (Sunday morning SA time), but as expected he lost his title as top male swimmer.
The overall prize went to sprinter Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago, who scooped $100,000 (R1.8m) for topping the rankings as well as another $30,000 (R537,000) for bagging the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly crowns at all three stops of the series. Throw in the $30,000 in prize money and he walks away with the equivalent of nearly R2.9m.
Sates won his race by almost three seconds, clocking 4 min 04.12 sec with Canada’s Finlay Knox edging Yuki Ikari of Japan by four-hundredths of a second to finish second in 4:07.09.
It was decent consolation for the Pietermaritzburg swimmer, the series winner in 2021 who had lost his shape over the last week or so, struggling in the second and third legs in Toronto and the US after a good start in Berlin.
Sates pulled out of the 200m freestyle to focus on the 400m IM, and even so his winning time was his slowest across the three legs, having gone 4:02.95 and 4:02.65 over the previous two weekends.
Le Clos charges late to win 200m butterfly as Sates struggles for form
Still, it was enough to secure Sates a $10,000 (R179,000) bonus for the triple crown on top of the $14,000 (R251,000) he earned for finishing fifth on the series rankings. Added to the nearly R400,000 he pocketed in prize money, his turnover exceeds more than R800,000.
Countryman Chad le Clos finished third overall after taking second place behind Carter in the 50m butterfly on Saturday, pocketing $40,000 (R716,000) in bonuses — $30,000 for his series placing and $10,000 for three straight wins in the 100m butterfly. His prize money of R313,000 pushed his total haul north of R1m.
Le Clos, a four-time series winner in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017, clocked 22.27 sec in lane one behind favourite Carter in 21.99.
American Beata Nelson was the top women’s swimmer for the series, ahead of Hong Kong star Siobhan Haughey.
Both Le Clos and Sates should draw confidence from the World Cups as they gear up for the world short-course championships in Melbourne from December 13 to 18.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Le Clos seals R180,000 bonus for 100m butterfly triumph, but Sates misses out
Chad Le Clos looking good ahead of world championships
Sates gets back to winning ways on World Cup circuit
Matthew Sates loses grip atop World Cup series leaderboard – for now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos