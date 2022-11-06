General
Chad Le Clos looking good ahead of world championships
Exhausted-looking Matthew Sates will have time to find form
06 November 2022 - 00:00
Veteran Chad Le Clos seems on track for the world short-course championships in Melbourne next month after delivering solid performances during the three-leg World Cup series, which came to a close in the US early this morning. ..
General
Chad Le Clos looking good ahead of world championships
Exhausted-looking Matthew Sates will have time to find form
Veteran Chad Le Clos seems on track for the world short-course championships in Melbourne next month after delivering solid performances during the three-leg World Cup series, which came to a close in the US early this morning. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos