Nadal 'destroyed mentally' as Aussie Open ends with another injury

“In the end, I can't complain about my life at all,” Nadal said. “So just in terms of sports, injuries and tough moments, I mean, that's another one.

“I just can't say I am not destroyed mentally at this time, because I will be lying.”

Nadal has long feared injuries would curtail his career but always found a way back from the low points to achieve more success.

He left no-one in doubt he still had the fuel for another comeback.

“It's a very simple thing: I like what I do. I like playing tennis. I know it's not forever. I like to feel myself competitive.

“I like to fight for the things that I have been fighting for almost half of my life or even more.”

Nadal's elimination shakes up the men's draw and puts a twist in the Grand Slam titles race, with nine-times champion Novak Djokovic able to draw level with the Spaniard's 22 major championships should he take a 10th crown at Melbourne Park.

Among Wednesday's early matches Iga Swiatek, hot favourite for the women's title, and men's dark horse Jannik Sinner swept into the third round before nine first-round games were started as the weather continued to wreak havoc at Melbourne Park.

World No 1 Swiatek overcame Camila Osorio 6-2 6-3 under the roof on Rod Laver Arena and Italian Sinner waltzed past Tomas Etcheverry 6-3 6-2 6-2 on the similarly protected John Cain Arena.