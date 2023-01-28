Sport

Akani Simbine, Zeney van der Walt scoop main Athletics SA awards

Gauteng premier wants 'Olympic Stadium' in township

28 January 2023 - 10:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Akani Simbine in action at the Commonwealth Games.
Image: PHIL NOBLE/Reuters

Sprinter Akani Simbine and hurdler Zeney van der Walt walked away with the two main prizes at Athletics South Africa’s inaugural awards function that turned into a marathon session. 

Simbine, fifth at the 2022 world championships, took silver at the African championships and Commonwealth Games and won his fifth Diamond League crown in Stockholm last year. 

His mentor, Werner Prinsloo, was named coach of the year.

Van der Walt clocked a couple of personal bests during the season, winning continental gold in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay, and taking bronze at Birmingham 2022. 

The early part of the evening in the southern reaches of Johannesburg was packed with speeches.

'Hungry' Akani Simbine still has unfinished business on the track

Akani Simbine is confident he can put behind him wretched 2022 season — his worst in seven years — and continue his push for the two elusive medals ...
Sport
6 days ago

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi suggested that his government work alongside Sport South Africa, formerly known as Sascoc, to build an Olympic stadium in a township. Having a bona fide Olympic Stadium would require actually hosting a Games. 

And Sport SA president Barry Hendricks reiterated that the umbrella organisation had secured a R66m sponsorship from a corporate that is yet to be named, but he added the caveat that most of that money, to be received over four years, would go to the athletes through their Operation Excellence funding programme. 

He also restated that Sascoc was looking to sign three more headline sponsors. 

The event lasted far longer than the 2 hr 40 min 13 sec 50km world record set by Stephen Mokoka, one of Simbine’s rivals for the top male athlete trophy. 

Male and female prospects of the year went to sprinter Benjamin Richardson and javelin-thrower Mckyla van der Westhuizen. 

World age-group champions Lythe Pillay and US-based Mine de Klerk took the under-20 male and female awards. Pillay won the 400m and De Klerk retained her shot put crown while also taking discus bronze.

