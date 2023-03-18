Sport

Haaland hits second hat-trick of week as Man City trounce Burnley

18 March 2023 - 22:14 By Reuters
Manchester City's, Erling Haaland, celebrates the first of his three goals in his side's 6-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Unstoppable Erling Haaland smashed through the 40-goal barrier in his first season at Manchester City with a hat-trick in his side's 6-0 FA Cup quarterfinal rout of Burnley on Saturday.

Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old struck trademark goals in the 32nd and 35th minutes and completed his sixth hat-trick of the season when he converted a rebound to finish the tie just before the hour.

He now has an astonishing 42 goals for City since joining from Borussia Dortmund last June.

Julian Alvarez then struck twice with a goal by substitute Cole Palmer in between as City ran riot to make it 13 goals in the week to cruise into the semifinals.

It proved a chastening day for former City hero Vincent Kompany who has guided Burnley to the brink of a fast return to the Premier League after last year's relegation. 

