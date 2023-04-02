Precious Mashele has broken the South African 10km record.
Mashele, who trains with Hendrick Ramaala in Johannesburg, clocked 27 min 35 sec as he finished second in the Absa Gqeberha 10km behind Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo on Sunday morning.
He took three seconds off the 2015 mark set by Stephen Mokoka at the Great Manchester Run.
Mashele, who competed in the 5,000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, didn't compete at the national track and field championships in Potchefstroom at the weekend to focus on this road race.
Ebenyo crossed the line in 27:21 to pocket the R30,000 first prize.
Thabang Mosiako was third in 27:52.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Athletics
Precious Mashele grabs SA 10km record in Gqeberha
Image: Werner Hills
Precious Mashele has broken the South African 10km record.
Mashele, who trains with Hendrick Ramaala in Johannesburg, clocked 27 min 35 sec as he finished second in the Absa Gqeberha 10km behind Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo on Sunday morning.
He took three seconds off the 2015 mark set by Stephen Mokoka at the Great Manchester Run.
Mashele, who competed in the 5,000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, didn't compete at the national track and field championships in Potchefstroom at the weekend to focus on this road race.
Ebenyo crossed the line in 27:21 to pocket the R30,000 first prize.
Thabang Mosiako was third in 27:52.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Caster Semenya ends career on the sidelines ahead of DSD guillotine
Wayde's back: 400m track star shines in Potchefstroom
Watch out for these South African boytjies in New Zealand wool
King Davids makes it a triple jump hat-trick, but this one was by just 1cm
Explosive Akani Simbine shows he’s back to his best
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos