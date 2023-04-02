Sport

Precious Mashele grabs SA 10km record in Gqeberha

02 April 2023 - 10:07 By SPORT STAFF
Precious Mashele crosses the finish line at the 2021 SA Half-Marathon Championships in Gqeberha.
Image: Werner Hills

Precious Mashele has broken the South African 10km record.

Mashele, who trains with Hendrick Ramaala in Johannesburg, clocked 27 min 35 sec as he finished second in the Absa Gqeberha 10km behind Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo on Sunday morning.

He took three seconds off the 2015 mark set by Stephen Mokoka at the Great Manchester Run.

Mashele, who competed in the 5,000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, didn't compete at the national track and field championships in Potchefstroom at the weekend to focus on this road race. 

Ebenyo crossed the line in 27:21 to pocket the R30,000 first prize.

Thabang Mosiako was third in 27:52.

