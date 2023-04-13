Schoenmaker joy at breaking 1:06 barrier on day one of swim champs

Olympic star Tatjana Schoenmaker ensured she was not to be outdone again in the 100m breaststroke, regaining her title on the opening night of the SA National Aquatic Championships in Gqeberha on Wednesday ahead of teen rival Lara van Niekerk.

There was a huge sigh of relief for the Olympic silver medallist as she claimed the title in 1:05.89, not because she beat her young opponent, who claimed the title last year, but because she had once again dipped under the 1 min 6 sec mark.

Schoenmaker equalled the second-fastest time in the world this year with Commonwealth Games champion Van Niekerk second in 1:06.74.

“It was never about the title. If I came second or last, for me it was about those personal goals I set for myself,” Schoenmaker said.

“It is challenging to come back from a 1:04.8 [at the Olympics in Tokyo] and then never breaking a 1:06.