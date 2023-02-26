Sport

Load-shedding is 'worse than Covid' for stressed swimming coaches

It's impossible to train properly in winter if the pool isn't heated, say elite coaches

26 February 2023 - 00:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Local swimming coaches are warning that load-shedding, once winter hits, could cripple their sport and decimate the country’s poolside medal prospects at the 2024 Paris Olympics. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | Olympic hopefuls must brace themselves for a long, cold winter Sport
  2. SA athletics and swimming score 24% against Olympic qualifying standards Sport
  3. More time in Maritzburg will help me soar, says Sates Sport

Most read

  1. Load-shedding is 'worse than Covid' for stressed swimming coaches Sport
  2. Own-goal derby brings relief for coach Arthur Zwane Sport
  3. World Cup final elevates women's sport to its rightful place Sport
  4. Multichoice to take action against those 'stealing' PSL content Sport
  5. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAS | Protea queens at gates of glory Sport

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses