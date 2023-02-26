Load-shedding is 'worse than Covid' for stressed swimming coaches
It's impossible to train properly in winter if the pool isn't heated, say elite coaches
26 February 2023 - 00:03
Local swimming coaches are warning that load-shedding, once winter hits, could cripple their sport and decimate the country’s poolside medal prospects at the 2024 Paris Olympics. ..
