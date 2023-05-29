Sport

Blast from the past: Tobias breaks down barriers for the Boks

Today in SA sports history: May 30

29 May 2023 - 21:03
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1981 — Errol Tobias becomes the first black Springbok, making his debut at centre against Ireland at Newlands. South Africa won the first test of the two-match series 23-15, outscoring their opponents three tries to two. Tobias’s midfield partner, Danie Gerber, scored two tries and flank Rob Louw one...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Andile Jali officially parts ways with Sundowns Soccer
  2. Chiefs: A double decade downslide Sport
  3. ‘Our game is in trouble’ — Marks Maponyane fuming over Nedbank Cup final penalty Soccer
  4. After breakthrough campaign Mailula wants to be home with his mom Soccer
  5. No discussion yet on the away goals rule: Caf president Patrice Motsepe Soccer

Latest Videos

Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...
EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...