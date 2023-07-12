Sport

Athletics

2023 Soweto Marathon ready with sponsor, broadcaster and reduced fees

12 July 2023 - 09:55
David Isaacson Sports reporter
The 2023 Soweto Marathon was officially launched at Sakhumzi Restaurant in Vilakazi Street on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The 2023 Soweto Marathon will go ahead on November 5 with a new sponsor, a broadcaster and lower entry fees, organisers announced on Wednesday, saying they were targeting 50,000 entrants. 

African Bank has taken over as the title sponsor for five years after the withdrawal of Old Mutual a few years ago. 

Pay channel SuperSport, the broadcaster contracted by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for all local athletics events, will televise the race, which offers a full marathon, half marathon and 10km. 

Entry fees have been reduced to R380 from R550 for the marathon, R300 from R450 for the 21.1km and R280 from R350 for the 10km. 

Last year, almost 20,000 runners took part, making it the biggest mass participation single-day race in the country, despite the event not enjoying corporate backing.

First prize would remain R250,000.

With regards to the projected 50,000 entry target, race director Danny Blumberg said: “We’re ready for you. We have put on an event with 40,000-plus.”

Registrations for “the People’s Race” open at midnight on Wednesday on sowetomarathon.com and race collection will take place at the FNB Stadium from November 2 to 4.

Steven Khanyile of the Soweto Marathon Trust said the township had produced top runners over the years and he hoped the event would keep developing talent.

