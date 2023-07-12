REVIEW | New VW Amarok benefits from Ranger ingredients

The brand put its best foot forward, proffering the range-topping Aventura 3.0 V6 TDI 4MOTION for the evaluation. At R1,138,200 it almost matches the Ranger Raptor in price (R1,184,100).
Image: Supplied
Automotive joint ventures are a source of fascination. In the history of the car there are countless examples of tie-ups.
From truly uninspired acts of copy and paste badge engineering to more compelling efforts based on shared architectures, motoring nerds like you and I could pass hours discussing successes and flops in collaboration.
Partnerships make good sense, in theory: there are obvious benefits to shared expertise and shared development costs. Of course, ardent fans are not always on board with the outcomes.
Toyota aficionados, for example, will never accept the BMW-based Supra as an authentic candidate. Mazda MX-5 supporters sneer at the prospect of the Abarth 124 Spider, with its longer front-end and turbocharged engine that upsets the purity and simplicity of the donor vehicle.
The pick-up market has seen its fair share of remixes. Remember the Fiat Fullback, based on the Mitsubishi Triton? It was a resounding flop. But the biggest misstep was probably when Mercedes-Benz thought it could fool its buyers with a “premium” bakkie based on the Nissan Navara. Make no mistake, the Navara is a commendable offering, but as a basis for a luxury product? Probably not an ideal start.
Against this context, sentiments were not especially hot at the prospect of the new Amarok. Its predecessor was well regarded, placed among contenders which helped change the image of bakkies in our market. In 2017 Volkswagen added a 3.0 V6 TDI motor to the range which really set things off: it was the most potent double-cab you could buy and some opined that a GTI badge should have come standard. Before it was retired, the first-generation Amarok V6 gained a high-output model packing 190kW and 580Nm.
As everyone knows by now the latest Amarok is based on the new Ford Ranger. Not a bad starting point, as recent events have shown. The Ranger is the 2023 South African Car of the Year, in case you had forgotten. Ford beat Volkswagen to local introduction, with the latter retailing its fighter in March this year. The blue oval firm commenced sales of the Ranger in December 2022. Regular readers will know we are familiar with the Ranger, running a 2.0 SiT XLT 4x4 automatic in our long-term test programme. Last week we had our first acquaintance with the Volkswagen twin.
Image: Supplied
The brand put its best foot forward, proffering the range-topping Aventura 3.0 V6 TDI 4MOTION for the evaluation. At R1,138,200 it almost matches the Ranger Raptor in price (R1,184,100).
The Raptor is a more extreme specimen, with its specialised suspension set-up, off-road tyres and raucous turbocharged petrol 3.0 V6. The Aventura has a more compatible sparring partner in the 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WD (R1,026,400).
Visually, the Amarok is sufficiently distinguished from its American twin. Parked side by side, there is no confusing the two. The Volkswagen takes on more of an executive profile than the beefy, square-jawed persona of the Ford.
Its slim headlamp clusters, X-themed frontal signature and chrome embellishments culminate in a distinctive package. Our test vehicle also wore a unique shade of blue, an Arctic flavour vs the fiery signature orange offered on the Ranger. The tail lamps of the Amarok boast a different signature, punctuated by a prominent Volkswagen emblem dead centre.
On the inside, there are also differentiators: a restyled fascia and swankier decorative inlays are immediately noticed. Its steering wheel is of the same variety found in upper tier Volkswagen passenger vehicles. The dimensions of the central infotainment screen and instrument cluster are the same as those found in the Ranger (12-inch); but Volkswagen opted to do its own work with the appearance and operating characteristics.
In some regards, it was found to be trickier to use than the set-up of the Ford SYNC4A system. Simple tasks such as finding the stop-start deactivation menu proved frustrating. But owners will have time to acclimate with the system. To be fair, we have lived with the Ranger for longer, so we know its ins and outs better.
There is a tangible superiority to certain textures in the cabin of the Amarok. Its leather seat upholstery has a richer texture, for example. And unlike the Wildtrak, you get heated front seats.
Being the range-topper, the list of standard equipment is expectedly lengthy. Keyless entry, keyless start, electrically adjustable front seats, surround view and aerial camera displays, semi-autonomous parking assistance, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, dual zone climate control and seven airbags are on the highlights reel. Add to that a power-operated roller shutter for the load bin.
Image: Supplied
On the road, the cabin of the Amarok is as hushed as that of the Ranger. As for ride quality, the expected level of polish is there, but one was struck by a notably firmer character. It bordered on harsh in conditions where surfaces were poor.
A simple comparison of specifications revealed a likely reason: the wheel and tyre combination is different. The Amarok sports 275/45/21 footwear, compared to the plumper, more forgiving 255/65/18 arrangement that is standard fitment on the Ranger Wildtrak.
The Amarok is more biased towards asphalt, but if you have no qualms scuffing its blingy 21-inch rims, feel free to use the off-roading hardware and software. This includes switchable four-wheel drive (4H and 4L); various terrain modes, hill descent control and rear differential lock. The numbers are largely unchanged from the Wildtrak. It has an 800mm wading depth and ground clearance is 234mm (3mm less than Ranger). Approach, break-over and departure angles are 30° 21° and 26° respectively.
Power comes from the Ford stable, employing a 3.0l turbocharged diesel V6, paired with the familiar 10-speed automatic. Output is 184kW and 600Nm, delivered in smooth, unfettered fashion. It does not press you back into your seat as the former Amarok V6 did, but in refinement and quietness, the Ford motor rates high.
Neither manufacturer offers a claimed 0-100km/h time. Consumption after a week was 14.9l/100km; fully enjoying the virtues of the stout V6 motor. Expect it to settle closer to the 13l/100km mark when driven more prudently.
Is the Aventura worth the extra R111,800 over the Wildtrak? For most buyers, the saving offered by the latter would seal the deal. But those who want a different badge, classier aesthetic and slightly plusher interior execution ought to have a look.
The Volkswagen has a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan included in the price. Ford has unbundled its service and maintenance plan offerings. You will pay about R78,067 to add an eight-year/165,000km maintenance plan to the Ranger Wildtrak 3.0 V6.
Both vehicles have a four-year/120,000km warranty.
