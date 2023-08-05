Sport

Stunning England overpower New Zealand to secure spot in Netball World Cup final

05 August 2023 - 16:36 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Francesca Williams of England celebrates with teammates after they beat New Zealand to book a place in the 2023 Netball World Cup final.
Francesca Williams of England celebrates with teammates after they beat New Zealand to book a place in the 2023 Netball World Cup final.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

For a moment, England coach Jess Thirlby was lost for words. 

Asked to reflect on her team’s stunning performance when they beat champions New Zealand, 46-40, in a see-saw semifinal on Saturday, Thirlby spoke of raw emotions of satisfaction. 

Her emotions were understandable because it is the first time the English Roses have reached a Netball World Cup final and they will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Jamaica and Australia who play later.

“I am very proud, I am a little bit overwhelmed with what the team has been able to do and to win a game in this way is the most satisfying feeling,” said Thirlby. 

“I have never questioned our capability on the court from a technical and tactical point of view. The journey we have been on is how to manage momentum in games against teams that are playing their best.

“We have certainly learnt a lot from performances coming into the tournament. I thought New Zealand we excellent. They did what we kind of expected and maybe we kind of struggled at times to overcome that and mentally we stayed with it. 

“To win the game of this nature with a difference of six just tells you that you have to stay in the game and it opened up in attack. Defence got what they needed and that is really satisfying.” 

Losing coach Noeline Taurua said they lost the game in the final quarter after the first three quarters ended with the two teams tied. 

“I thought we were under tremendous pressure throughout the game, from the top of my head I think probably things started to fall apart in the last six to seven minutes.” 

Tearful captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said they are devastated at not having the opportunity to defend their title. 

“It is really devastating for us and we are feeling heartbroken. Especially knowing that we were in it for three quarters where we stood out. I thought that we had our chances as well, I guess it is the way it goes and we have to get up on Sunday and find a way.” 

Such was the intensity of this match that the scores were tied after three quarters with England puling away in the late stages in sensational fashion for their first final. 

READ MORE

Netball Proteas beat Tonga to set up showdown with Uganda

South Africa will take on Uganda in the battle for 5th and 6th place in the Netball World Cup on Sunday.
Sport
20 hours ago

Spar Proteas coach Plummer says she never promised medals at the Netball World Cup

After South Africa failed to qualify for the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup, coach Norma Plummer said she never promised medals.
Sport
1 day ago

Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach Netball World Cup semis

Though they failed to make it to the semifinals stage of their own Netball World Cup, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has maintained their ...
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stunning England overpower New Zealand to secure spot in Netball World Cup final Sport
  2. 'It's a new chapter:' Ntseki hopes not to be judged on Chiefs' past failures as ... Soccer
  3. Dutch warned to underestimate Banyana Banyana at their peril Soccer
  4. Rulani Mokwena delighted with his new signings after 2-1 victory over Sekhukhune Soccer
  5. Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach ... Sport

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem