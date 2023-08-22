CSA forges new era for women's sport with professional domestic league

The six teams; the (Northerns) Fidelity Titans, (Central Gauteng) DP World Lions, (KZN) HollywoodBets Dolphins, Six Gun Grill Garden Route Badgers (from Oudtshoorn), Free State and Six Gun Grill Western Province, will contest the new league in two formats — a T20 competition and a 50-over tournament. Their positions in the new competition were decided by where they finished last season.

The remaining nine teams will play in the second division and in two years time one will be eligible for promotion, while the team that finishes bottom of the first division will be relegated.

“One of our biggest headaches is obviously to get more money, even if it is enough to just create a semi-professional structure in the second division. You don’t want to create a massive gap between the top six and the other nine provinces,” said Moseki.

He explained that it was concerning that neither of the two Eastern Cape unions — Eastern Province and Border — were in the top division. The region is a hot bed for development in the sport.

“With the plans we want to put in place, it will allow them to be ready to move up. It’s not ideal, but it is what it is. Ultimately, this is a professional environment, and it is brutal, but we need to make sure that we give them the necessary support,” Moseki explained.

The competition will start in mid-October.