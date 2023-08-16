While Conrad was keen to emphasise that his initial focus is on the Test series with India in December/January, the work surrounding the options available for New Zealand, needs to start soon.
Proteas coach Conrad to seek protection to ease NZ selection conundrum
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Attempting to make the best of a bad situation, Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad hopes to ring-fence those players he wants to choose for the tour to New Zealand next February.
With his bosses at Cricket SA confirming that the squad for the two Tests in New Zealand won’t contain the overwhelming majority of the country’s top players, Conrad wants some clarity about selection. The bulk of the tour coincides with the final weeks of the SA20 tournament.
“I have thought about that and there have been some discussions in that regard,” he said about the possibility of protecting candidates for the series in New Zealand from being picked later in the SA20, in the event of an injury for instance. “You have to expect the unexpected, but I will have discussions with the powers that be so that they can put that to the other powers that be.”
Conrad described the selection conundrum he will face as “not ideal”.
Cricket SA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki has stated that no players contracted to the SA20 will be available for the New Zealand tour.
Besides household names like Test captain Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortjé and Rassie van der Dussen, Conrad will also not be able to call on some younger talent who he might have earmarked for the future, like Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann and 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka, who have all been contracted to teams in the SA20.
In addition a player auction — albeit a smaller one than last year — will take place on September 27, which could further reduce Conrad’s options, though it will also provide clarity about who he can choose from.
While Conrad was keen to emphasise that his initial focus is on the Test series with India in December/January, the work surrounding the options available for New Zealand, needs to start soon.
“It won’t help anyone if I am moping about. We know what is going to transpire, so there is no use in moaning. I have to prepare,” said Conrad, who was appointed to the position in February this year. He has coached extensively in SA, including the SA under-19 side at last year’s junior World Cup. “I have an in-depth understanding of our system, which gives me a lot of insight, so I will have to make use of that.”
Last year CSA postponed a one-day series with Australia, which put the Proteas’ automatic qualification for the World Cup in jeopardy — a situation that was fortunately avoided. This time, the absence of the top players for the Tests in New Zealand, could hamper SA’s prospects in the World Test Championship as the series forms part of the 2023-25 cycle.
“Qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship is where we want to go,” said Conrad. “It is a blow, but we have had to deal with blows in the past. But we have to look for a silver lining and that is the opportunities this will provide.
“After that auction, I will look at what will be available to us. Then we will look to put together what I believe will be a competitive squad,” said Conrad.
