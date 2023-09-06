Sport

Smith, Baxter power into pair semifinals at world championships

06 September 2023 - 19:40 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
John Smith, left, and Chris Baxter during practice.
John Smith, left, and Chris Baxter during practice.
Image: SUPPLIED

Veteran rower John Smith and Christopher Baxter cruised into the semifinals of the men’s pair at the world championships in Belgrade on Wednesday as they ended second in their quarterfinal.

The duo, in the squad’s priority boat, crossed the line in 7min 06.43sec behind Britain’s Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George in 7:04.21.

Smith, a member of the golden lightweight four at the 2012 London Olympics, and Baxter, the 2022 pairs under-23 world champion, race again on Thursday morning.

They need to finish in the top seven to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

Murray Bales-Smith advanced to the semifinals in the lightweight men’s single sculls, finishing third in his semifinal.

But the new men’s double sculls boat of Adriaan Venter and Jake Green ended sixth in their quarterfinal, meaning they’re out of the running for medals and Olympic spots.

On Thursday the men’s four will also be in action in their semifinals, while the women’s double sculls race on Friday.

Both of those crews need to finish top 11 overall to book spots at the Olympics.

The lightweight men’s single sculls is not on the Games roster.

TimesLIVE

MORE

No fear ahead of world championships, says rowing coach

Veteran John Smith is rowing old with the RMB national squad, where he will play a key role at the world championships that kick off in Belgrade ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA's oldest World Masters rower recalls Roodeplaat, leeches and snakes

John Price, at 93 the oldest member of the South African team that will compete at the World Rowing Masters Regatta next month, has witnessed much ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow it

Stars may come and go, but the reality of South African sport is in an infinite loop of mostly false hope.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Machine-like Venter out to row with finesse

Adriaan Venter may be a rookie rower, but he’s improved so much since taking up the sport four years ago that he and his American wife put on hold ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Boks name team for momentous World Cup opener Rugby
  2. Smith, Baxter power into pair semifinals at world championships Sport
  3. ‘I’ve never lost my first match’: Pitso happy he’s back on track in UAE Soccer
  4. Banyana out to prove World Cup performance was no fluke in the US Soccer
  5. R162 a beer: South Africans travelling to France will hope Boks make it ... Sport

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...