Smith, Baxter power into pair semifinals at world championships

Veteran rower John Smith and Christopher Baxter cruised into the semifinals of the men’s pair at the world championships in Belgrade on Wednesday as they ended second in their quarterfinal.
The duo, in the squad’s priority boat, crossed the line in 7min 06.43sec behind Britain’s Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George in 7:04.21.
Smith, a member of the golden lightweight four at the 2012 London Olympics, and Baxter, the 2022 pairs under-23 world champion, race again on Thursday morning.
They need to finish in the top seven to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.
Murray Bales-Smith advanced to the semifinals in the lightweight men’s single sculls, finishing third in his semifinal.
But the new men’s double sculls boat of Adriaan Venter and Jake Green ended sixth in their quarterfinal, meaning they’re out of the running for medals and Olympic spots.
On Thursday the men’s four will also be in action in their semifinals, while the women’s double sculls race on Friday.
Both of those crews need to finish top 11 overall to book spots at the Olympics.
The lightweight men’s single sculls is not on the Games roster.
TimesLIVE
