Jenny van Dyk leading race to replace Plummer as Netball Proteas coach

Highly-rated coach Jenny van Dyk is one of the two South Africans earmarked to replace outgoing Spar Proteas boss Norma Plummer by Netball South Africa (NSA).

Australian Plummer is set to retire at the end of the year and the federation’s bosses have already begun plans to find her successor.

NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said this week the next national team coach will definitely be a South African as NSA looks to groom coaches from the country.

She also said their search has been narrowed down to two people, who are both going to have a chance to work with Plummer before she leaves.