Defending champions Joburg off to flying start at SA Netball champs
Image: Reg Caldecott
The Spar National Championships got off to an exciting start in a hot Rustenburg on Monday as defending champions and one of the title favourites, Johannesburg. registered two resounding victories.
Ten matches took place on day one at Hoërskool Rustenburg.
Johannesburg broke Tshwane’s stranglehold winning last year's title. Before that, Tshwane won the tournament five times in a row.
Johannesburg began their day by walking all over Buffalo City 74-22 before they produced another excellent display, beating Cape Town 64-24.
Tshwane, the tournament's other favourites, had a tough start as they suffered a 64-57 defeat to Dr Kenneth Kaunda in their opening match.
Netball SA boss says a South African will replace Plummer as Proteas coach
However, the Pretoria giants redeemed themselves before the end of the day when they beat Nelson Mandela Bay 55-45.
Like Johannesburg, Dr Kenneth Kaunda finished day one with two victories when they later beat Buffalo City 57-20.
The matches will continue on Tuesday with the aim reaching Saturday's finals in the seniors and U-21s categories.
This year's tournament is set to be an exciting one as it will be used to select players for national teams for upcoming tournaments while building towards the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup and the Proteas' participation in the senior World Cup in 2027.
Day One results:
Senior A: Johannesburg 74-22 Buffalo City
Senior A: Mangaung 55-36 Cape Town
Senior A: Dr KK 57-45 Tshwane
Senior A: Johannesburg 64-24 Cape Town
Senior A: Tshwane 55-45 Nelson Mandela Bay
Senior A: Dr Kenneth Kaunda 57-20 Buffalo City
Senior A: Mangaung 62-58 Cape Winelands
U21: Dr Kenneth Kaunda 41-35 Johannesburg
U21: Johannesburg 29-61 Mangaung
U21: Zululand 26-38 Cape Winelands
