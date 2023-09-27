Sport

Netball Proteas to take on world champions Australia in series Down Under

27 September 2023 - 18:17
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
SPAR Proteas goal attacker Nichole Taljaard in action against Australia during the 2023 Quad Series at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
SPAR Proteas goal attacker Nichole Taljaard in action against Australia during the 2023 Quad Series at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Image: Skhu Nkomphela/NSA

The Netball Proteas will take on world champions Australia in a three-match series next month. 

The two countries last clashed in January during the 2023 Quad Series in Cape Town as they didn’t get a chance to play against each other during the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July and August.

The South Africans concluded a three-day training camp in Cape Town at the weekend as part of the preparations, where coach Norma Plummer selected a 15-member team to travel to Australia. 

“We have put the disappointments of the World Cup behind us and we took serious lessons from there,” Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane said. 

“We are hoping this group of players selected to face the world champs will take those lessons with them and do their best while on country duty.  

“It is always good to play against nations ranked above us as we are able to get a chance to gauge ourselves and see how far we are from the top, what we need to work on and how to do it [get to the top].” 

Molokwane said the series in Australia is the beginning of a new cycle for the Proteas. 

“We will use this as part of our rebuilding and preparation process — we need to start looking at the next four years and see how we get ready for [the 2026] Commonwealth Games and [2027] Netball World Cup. The time to get ready is now.”

Netball Proteas squad: Khanyisa Chawane, Boitumelo Mahloko, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Karla Pretorius, Lefébre Rademan, Jeanté Strydom, Nicola Smith, Jamie van Wyk, Elmeré van der Berg, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard 

READ MORE

Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes

With the successes of national women’s teams, more companies are expected to get on board
Sport
3 weeks ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow it

Stars may come and go, but the reality of South African sport is in an infinite loop of mostly false hope.
Sport
1 month ago

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa threatens legislation to enforce pay parity

Straight-talking minister of sport Zizi Kodwa has threatened sporting federations with legislation to enforce pay parity between men and women.
Sport
1 month ago

With eye on future, Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi admits it's decision time

After defeat to Uganda to end their Netball World Cup campaign on a bitterly disappointing note, the elephant in the room was the futures of veterans ...
Sport
1 month ago

Australia shine like Diamonds to lift Netball World Cup trophy

Australia dominated England in three quarters for a deserved 61-45 win to be crowned 2023 Netball World Cup champions at Cape Town International ...
Sport
1 month ago

Plummer urges Netball SA to continue grooming young Proteas players

“You win some, you lose some,” was how a bitterly disappointed Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer tried to console her equally distraught players after ...
Sport
1 month ago

It's been a great year for women in sports: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed 2023 as a great year for women's sport in the country, saying female athletes have reached new heights across a ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pollard back for Boks against Tonga Rugby
  2. Netball Proteas to take on world champions Australia in series Down Under Sport
  3. Boks to gallop for bonus point against physical Tonga: Kwagga Rugby
  4. Morocco and East African co-bid to host 2025 and 2027 Afcon finals Soccer
  5. France’s recovering Dupont on course for quarter, probably against Boks Rugby

Latest Videos

'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...
Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives