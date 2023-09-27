“We are hoping this group of players selected to face the world champs will take those lessons with them and do their best while on country duty.
“It is always good to play against nations ranked above us as we are able to get a chance to gauge ourselves and see how far we are from the top, what we need to work on and how to do it [get to the top].”
Molokwane said the series in Australia is the beginning of a new cycle for the Proteas.
“We will use this as part of our rebuilding and preparation process — we need to start looking at the next four years and see how we get ready for [the 2026] Commonwealth Games and [2027] Netball World Cup. The time to get ready is now.”
Netball Proteas squad: Khanyisa Chawane, Boitumelo Mahloko, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Karla Pretorius, Lefébre Rademan, Jeanté Strydom, Nicola Smith, Jamie van Wyk, Elmeré van der Berg, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard
Netball Proteas to take on world champions Australia in series Down Under
Image: Skhu Nkomphela/NSA
The Netball Proteas will take on world champions Australia in a three-match series next month.
The two countries last clashed in January during the 2023 Quad Series in Cape Town as they didn’t get a chance to play against each other during the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July and August.
The South Africans concluded a three-day training camp in Cape Town at the weekend as part of the preparations, where coach Norma Plummer selected a 15-member team to travel to Australia.
“We have put the disappointments of the World Cup behind us and we took serious lessons from there,” Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane said.
“We are hoping this group of players selected to face the world champs will take those lessons with them and do their best while on country duty.
“It is always good to play against nations ranked above us as we are able to get a chance to gauge ourselves and see how far we are from the top, what we need to work on and how to do it [get to the top].”
Molokwane said the series in Australia is the beginning of a new cycle for the Proteas.
“We will use this as part of our rebuilding and preparation process — we need to start looking at the next four years and see how we get ready for [the 2026] Commonwealth Games and [2027] Netball World Cup. The time to get ready is now.”
Netball Proteas squad: Khanyisa Chawane, Boitumelo Mahloko, Kamogelo Maseko, Phumza Maweni, Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Karla Pretorius, Lefébre Rademan, Jeanté Strydom, Nicola Smith, Jamie van Wyk, Elmeré van der Berg, Ine-Marí Venter, Nicholé Taljaard
READ MORE
Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes
DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow it
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa threatens legislation to enforce pay parity
With eye on future, Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi admits it's decision time
Australia shine like Diamonds to lift Netball World Cup trophy
Plummer urges Netball SA to continue grooming young Proteas players
It's been a great year for women in sports: Ramaphosa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos