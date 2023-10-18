Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) has stepped up its fight against drowning — the second largest cause of accidental death of youths after road accidents — by launching an online educational hub.
The federation said in-person water safety training was limited because it was dependent on volunteers.
A paper-based educational programme was launched in 2016 as part of Life Skills Orientation for grades 4 to 6. In 2021, 6,700 teachers and supervisors were trained, with the help of the KwaZulu-Natal education department, to present the programme in their classrooms and to date they had reached more than 1-million pupils, LSA said.
Lifesaving SA takes its battle against drowning online
Image: Screengrab
Lifesaving South Africa (LSA) has stepped up its fight against drowning — the second largest cause of accidental death of youths after road accidents — by launching an online educational hub.
The federation said in-person water safety training was limited because it was dependent on volunteers.
A paper-based educational programme was launched in 2016 as part of Life Skills Orientation for grades 4 to 6. In 2021, 6,700 teachers and supervisors were trained, with the help of the KwaZulu-Natal education department, to present the programme in their classrooms and to date they had reached more than 1-million pupils, LSA said.
“Following on from the success of Lifesaving SA’s WaterSmart School programme, in partnership with the department of education and DHL, Lifesaving SA has launched a free online e-learning WaterSmart hub making water safety content accessible to all South Africans.”
The hub includes four modules, with a character called “Resci” giving information about safety at home, at the beach, being out and about and teaching others to be water smart.
The hub’s URL is https://watersmart.dhllifesaving.com/library/home.
MORE:
Lifesaving SA plea: Prevent drowning, second-biggest killer of young children
Rescue workers who braved KZN flood waters honoured for their actions
DAVID ISAACSON | Rugby needs to clean out Beaumont’s fart-filled boardroom
DAVID ISAACSON | Superstition, lucky charms, whatever it takes to get the Boks over the line
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos