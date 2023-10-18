Rugby

England sweat on Marcus Smith for Boks semifinal

18 October 2023 - 15:22 By Liam Del Carme in Paris
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Marcus Smith of England celebrates victory, bloodied and bandaged, after the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Fiji at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Marcus Smith of England celebrates victory, bloodied and bandaged, after the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal against Fiji at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

England are sweating on the fitness of star utility back Marcus Smith before their Rugby World Cup semifinal against South Africa in Paris on Saturday.

For now, England's prognosis on the player is rosy. Yes, he is good. We will get a clearer read in the week but fingers crossed he will be good to go,” said Kevin Sinfield, the Roses' defence coach.

Smith, a regular flyhalf who started his second Test at fullback in Saturday's quarterfinal win over Fiji, did not take part in training on Tuesday after receiving a few bangs to the head in Marseille.

Jonny May, Tom Curry and Manu Tuilagi were also on modified training routines before Saturday's semifinal.

Should Smith not recover in time, Freddie Steward looks set to resume his association with the England No 15 jersey. While he will provide size and greater assurance under the high ball, an area the Springboks were happy to explore against France, England can do with the zip and unpredictability Smith offers in attack.

We’d all agree he’s a world class [No] 10, but last week he was a world class 15 as well,” Sinfield said.

You’ve got to remember this guy has played [230] minutes as a fullback in Test rugby so far. What he’s done on the training field has been outstanding. You’re blown away by what he does and he’s been given more time and space now.

If there was any doubt how brave and courageous he is you saw it with your own eyes. The bloke got his face smashed and threw his body into tackles.”

Should England be pressed into changes, it will not be a deviation from what they've done under head coach Steve Borthwick. He is yet to name an unchanged line-up since taking the job.

The last time the teams clashed, the Boks were perhaps indirectly responsible for opening the door for Borthwick to take the job. Their 27-13 victory over England at Twickenham was the final nail in erstwhile coach Eddie Jones' coffin.

Jones was also in charge when the Boks beat England in the 2019 final.

Sinfield talked down the prospect of England using their 2019 defeat as a collective rallying point for the semifinal.

“It is probably down to the individual. Some will use it and some won't be bothered at all because a lot has changed in four years.

“I know they have a lot of continuity in their coaching team and a lot of their players, but we're in 2023 now.”

Let them have boeuf, says Pollard on teams wanting beef with Boks

If teams want to have beef with the Boks, they should pull up a chair, says Handré Pollard.
Sport
5 hours ago

England, it has been suggested a few times, have adopted a siege mentality after being so roundly written off before the tournament and now before the semifinal against the defending champions.

I'm not too bothered,” said Sinfield. “It doesn't matter to me. Stuff outside in August [during their warm-up Tests] we took on the chin and I think in the five or six weeks we have been together we have made huge improvements.

“We know we need to improve again for the weekend to try to get the job done.”

Though they had the highest tackle completion rate of the teams involved in the quarterfinals, England were at times found wanting by Fiji. Sinfield knows South Africa carries similar potency in their back division.

The back three, whoever they pick, have got real gas and pace. For us, this week, it’s about getting the balance right between understanding what South Africa do, how they play, but also about our strengths as well.

It would be easy for us to be completely blown away by how good they are. There will be some individuals we will prepare for.

“I won’t share who, but they are a well-drilled outfit and if we spend a load of time focusing on one player, someone else would burn us.

We understand they are a good unit and we need to be at our best.”

READ MORE

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 month ago

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
1 month ago

POLL | France vs Boks: Who was SA man of the match for you?

The Springboks’ do-or-die Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win against France on Sunday remains on top of trends on social media as fans find it hard to ...
Sport
2 days ago

England must be ready for ‘dark arts’ of Erasmus: Wales coach Gatland

Wales coach Warren Gatland said his England counterpart Steve Borthwick must be ready to counter the “dark arts” of South Africa's director of rugby ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Appointment of criticised ref will be welcomed by both England and Boks: Erasmus

The appointment of referee Ben O’Keeffe for a second successive South Africa knockout game at the World Cup will be welcomed by their semifinal ...
Sport
4 hours ago

That moment: How Boks’ Kolbe charged down Ramos’ conversion

Chasing lost causes is the kind of pursuit that has helped set the Springboks apart.
Sport
1 day ago

France captain Dupont bemoans refereeing in Boks’ quarter win

A pall has descended over France. The hosts will have to watch the rest of the Rugby World Cup from the sidelines after the Springboks dumped them ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jesse Kriel bloodied but unbowed after his Bok opus against France

Though he was coy, the Springbok centre was simply magnifique against France, in possession and defence
Sport
1 day ago

This is real transformation, says Kaya Malotana, first black Bok to play at a World Cup

Former Springbok centre Kaya Malotana is impressed at how balanced the Springbok squads have been in the Rugby World Cup in France in terms of racial ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Bok hearts filled with belief: How they got the job done

The Springboks earned the right to meet England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup semifinal, but it required a performance of real grit to edge France ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mapimpi recovering after surgery but not back on the field just yet

It remains unclear when Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi might be back on the playing field as he recovers from the injury that saw him exit the 2023 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Irrepressible Earl drives England into World Cup last four date with Boks

Owen Farrell was the official man of the match but not an England fan leaving the Marseille Velodrome is likely to have looked beyond Ben Earl for ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Riveiro confirms Orlando Pirates teen Mofokeng on trial at EPL club Wolves Soccer
  2. England must be ready for ‘dark arts’ of Erasmus: Wales coach Gatland Rugby
  3. ‘It’s time we turn corner’: Ntseki before Chiefs’ Carling game against Usuthu Soccer
  4. England sweat on Marcus Smith for Boks semifinal Rugby
  5. Let them have boeuf, says Pollard on teams wanting beef with Boks Rugby

Latest Videos

Massive failures led to the fire which burnt National Assembly in 2022
Deadly hospital airstrike threatens to escalate Israel-Hamas conflict