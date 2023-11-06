He said participation in the gruelling Comrades Marathon and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Ultra Marathon, which he won, was ideal preparation for the People’s Race.
Mphakathi tells how gruelling ultra marathons fine-tuned him for People's Race crown
Proper planning, patience and excellent knowledge of the tough Soweto Marathon course were crucial for a grateful Ntsindiso Mphakathi’s big victory in the People’s Race on Sunday.
Mphakathi claimed the top honours in the men’s marathon and brought an end to foreign runners' dominance in the race. He became the first South African man to win since Michael Mazibuko in 2011.
Mphakathi, who crossed the finish line in 2:19:13, has been trying to conquer the race since 2013. Last year he finished fifth.
“I think the difference is that I didn’t rest too much this year,” Mphakathi told the media after the race.
He said participation in the gruelling Comrades Marathon and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Ultra Marathon, which he won, was ideal preparation for the People’s Race.
“In April I ran a 52km race in KZN and after that I ran the Comrades. And from Comrades, I didn’t attend any race,” Mphakathi said.
“I think in my last race it was just to check how the fitness is going because I didn’t want to just come and compete in this race without checking if there’s anything that needs to be corrected.
“I went to run the Jozi 10km and that was my last race ahead of this race [Soweto Marathon]. I ran 31 minutes in the Jozi 10km and I told my coach that it seems like there’s something coming and maybe I might have a better position in this race.
“The coach told me what is needed now, because the mileage is there and I know the course, is to try organising a few guys that I have been training with [to help] uplift the level of speed.”
The runner described his victory as a big achievement, and said it is a big confidence booster as he sets his eyes on another ultra marathon crown, the Two Oceans Marathon, which will take place early next year.
“To win this race is a very big achievement for me because I have been trying to get a better position in this race for quite some time,” Mphakathi said.
“So I’m very happy for this first position because last year I got position five and I was the first South African [to the finish line].
“The course, as usual, was very tough and I think it needs you to have a passion and enough time to prepare for it because it has got a lot of hills.
“Maybe I can say I'm one of the runners who are very good in hard courses. That's why every year I try to get a good position for this race. I have been patient for a while.”
