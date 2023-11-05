Mphakathi first SA man to win Soweto Marathon in 12 years, Van Zyl wins women's race

South African road runner Ntsindiso Mphakathi has become the first local man to win the Soweto Marathon in 12 years as Irvette van Zyl took top honours in the women’s 42.2km for the fourth time.
The marathon took place on Sunday in the famous township and Mphakathi put on a brave performance to end the dominance by foreign athletes in the men’s race.
Mphakathi won the 2023 edition of the race with a time of 2:19:13. At the halfway mark, Mphakathi was in position six and put in a hard shift the final 21.1km
However, he missed out on the 2:16:28 men’s record that has stood since 2012.
The local star won the race ahead of Ethiopia's Daba Ifa Debele, who finished second in a time of 2:19:52. Third place went to SA's Tonny Skink, who crossed the finish line in a time of 2:20:15.
Image: African Bank Soweto Marathon @SowetoMarathon/ Twitter
South African men have not been able to win the marathon since 2011 when Michael Mazibuko was first at the finish line, ending a dominance by foreigners.
After that, runners from outside South Africa's borders have been calling the shots in the marathon.
In the women’s race, Van Zyl who is currently in the form of her life won the race in a time of 2:34:16.
Before the race, the 36-year-old, who holds the record in the women’s race, had predicted it might be broken this year, but it wasn’t to be.
Van Zyl, who was running the race for the first time since 2019, clocked 2:33:43 in 2018 to set the standing record.
Ethiopia's Selam Gebre finished second in a time of 2:36:04 while Faith Chepkoech of Kenya came in third place in a time of 2:37:26.
