Lawrence earn three-stroke lead going into Sunday’s final round at Joburg Open

Thriston Lawrence emerged from a torrid dogfight at the Houghton golf club course on Saturday to reclaim his spot at the top of the Joburg Open leaderboard.

The three-shot lead he takes into the final round today might suggest he controlled proceedings, but he battled in the trenches for his three-under-par 67, defending an advantage that shifted between one and two strokes for most of the round.

He stretched it to three only on the par-four 15th and finished on 15 under overall.

Dean Burmester fired 68 to claim second spot on his own, one stroke in front of Jacques Kruyswijk, who went around in 69 and overnight leader Nikhil Rama, who went two over.

The key for Lawrence wasn’t just about nailing the birdies, which proved elusive because of pins positioned on or close to slopes — many contenders saw attempts lip out around the course.

It was also in the way he ground his way out of trouble, like his impressive recovery on the par-four eighth.