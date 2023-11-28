Sport

WATCH | Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa makes 'important' announcements

28 November 2023 - 10:23 By TImesLIVE
Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa is briefing the media on Tuesday to announce “important developments” in South African sport, arts and culture.

“Among several matters to be addressed at this media briefing, minister Kodwa will make an announcement on the inaugural South African Creative Arts Awards, and the appointment of a new Boxing South Africa board, a panel of experts on establishing a professional netball league, and the Eminent Persons Group on Sport Transformation,” his office said.

