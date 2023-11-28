Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa is briefing the media on Tuesday to announce “important developments” in South African sport, arts and culture.
“Among several matters to be addressed at this media briefing, minister Kodwa will make an announcement on the inaugural South African Creative Arts Awards, and the appointment of a new Boxing South Africa board, a panel of experts on establishing a professional netball league, and the Eminent Persons Group on Sport Transformation,” his office said.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa makes 'important' announcements
Sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa is briefing the media on Tuesday to announce “important developments” in South African sport, arts and culture.
“Among several matters to be addressed at this media briefing, minister Kodwa will make an announcement on the inaugural South African Creative Arts Awards, and the appointment of a new Boxing South Africa board, a panel of experts on establishing a professional netball league, and the Eminent Persons Group on Sport Transformation,” his office said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'A vanity project’: Why government pulled the plug scuppering Women’s World Cup bid
Boxing SA’s acting CEO backtracks on media accusation made in parliament
Great and good of South African soccer roll out red carpet for Kaizer Motaung
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos