Boxing South Africa (BSA) acting CEO Erick Sithole denies he told parliament the Sunday Times failed to approach him for comment before publishing a story.
Addressing the sport, arts and culture portfolio committee last week, Sithole clearly stated a Sunday Times journalist failed to contact him for comment.
But when asked by TimesLIVE at a boxing press conference this week to explain that statement, he replied: “It was not you. No, I said City Press.”
However, in the recording from parliament he is heard to say: “The journalist did not contact us. The article of Sunday Times, we woke up and we found an article written. I never received a call or a WhatsApp.”
He named the journalist to TimesLIVE, but didn’t mention the name to the parliamentary committee.
Boxing SA’s acting CEO backtracks on media accusation made in parliament
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Boxing bosses bob and weave the truth in Parliament
Sithole said his tenure as acting CEO was to end on December 11, adding he expected the full-time post to be advertised “this week or next week”.
During BSA’s presentation to parliament reference was also made to draft regulations and Sithole told TimesLIVE these should be ready for public discussion by January or February.
BSA, which oversees professional boxing, is a statutory body governed by an act of parliament as well as gazetted regulations.
The regulator has frequently been accused of not adhering to the act and regulations, especially in enforcing the requirement that promoters pay purses to them at least 14 days before tournaments.
The BSA board’s three-year term ends next month, with sport minister Zizi Kodwa expected to name a new executive.
