New sponsor: out with the milk, in with a shot of something stronger for Proteas

The Proteas will replace one Indian sponsor for another, swapping milk for blended whisky for the series with India next month.

Instead of dairy company Amul's name appearing on the sleeve of the Proteas shirt as was the case during the World Cup recently, the Proteas will carry the name of Royal Green on the back of their shirts in all three series against India this summer.

Royal Green is a creation of the ADS Distilleries company based in the Indian capital, Delhi. The company's last financial records, released in September, indicate that ADS had turnover in the region of R780m.

The acquisition of Royal Green will cover all eight matches of India’s tour to South Africa, which starts next week.