Svensson's never-ending fairy-tale round gives him SA Open lead

Jesper Svensson’s fairy-tale at the South African Open on Friday was more of a never-ending story as he fought his way to a one-stroke lead in the second round over the extra-long Blair Atholl layout.
The Swede fired a five-under-par 67 to move to nine under overall.
Behind him are young South African Casey Jarvis, who bogeyed the par-five 18th to lose a share of the lead, Italian Matteo Manassero and Svensson’s compatriot, first-round leader Joakim Lagergren.
“It was a long day, felt like it was a never-ending golf course today,” Svensson said with a laugh. “Happy to be in a good position heading into the weekend.”
Jarvis shot a modest 70, but three bogeys among his five birdies muted what might have been a pacesetting charge.
After turning in a level par 35 after two birdies and two bogeys, he knocked off three birdies in a row from the turn to move to the top of the leader board, only to drop on his final hole of the day.
But Jarvis wasn’t fazed. “I just had fun with my caddie [Mike Steyn] out there. I think me and him were just chatting, so it was kind of really relaxed.
“I didn't really think of the position I was in. Yeah, it just felt like another social round out there. I'm going to try to do that the next two days.”
Jarvis was confident he wouldn’t repeat his blowout from last year when he was in contention after the second round of the Joburg Open.
“I’m just trying to stay patient. We'll see what happens, but I think patience is key around here and I think I'm doing that pretty well.
“I think I've learnt so much from where I was at the Joburg Open. Well, hopefully I don't play the way I did Saturday at the Joburg Open, but I think I've learnt a lot more and I'm more mature on the golf course,” added the 20-year-old, who finished second on the Challenge Tour in Europe this year.
Jarvis and Lagergren spoke about the swirling wind that made club selection difficult, especially on the outward nine.
“The back nine was actually OK, but that front nine, the wind was swirling quite a lot and yeah, it was tough to pick the right club,” said Jarvis.
Lagergren, who managed only 71 on Friday, bemoaned his putting afterwards. “I need to step up now. I can’t putt like I did today. It wasn’t bad, but they didn’t drop.”
On seven under overall were Frenchmen Frederic Lacroix and David Ravetto and local Ryan van Velzen, who shot the best score of the day, 65.
“I played unbelievably today. I hit it great. I didn’t even miss a fairway, missed one green,” said the 22-year-old, who teed off on the 10th.
“I missed a short putt and thought ‘here we go, here’s one of those days’ and from there I rolled the putter so well.”
On the 17th he drained a birdie putt from 50 feet.
Jacques Blaauw aced the 208m 11th, hitting a four iron off the tee, but it didn’t help him make the cut as he shot a 74 to finish seven over par.
Svensson's never-ending fairy-tale round gives him SA Open lead
Image: Luke Walker/Getty Images
