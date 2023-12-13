New Boxing SA board calls suspended manager in from the cold: sources

Boxing South Africa’s (BSA) new board is moving into action swiftly, with sources saying the executive agreed to lift the suspension of director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso.
Ntlanganiso declined to confirm the rumour, but said on Wednesday he had been summoned to the BSA offices to meet new board chairman Sifiso Shongwe.
Shongwe did not immediately respond to questions sent to him on WhatsApp, but on Tuesday he said he was planning to visit the offices in Pretoria on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE has been told Ntlanganiso will also assume the role of acting CEO, a position previously held by Erick Sithole, whose tenure ended with the old board’s on Monday.
Ntlanganiso was suspended by the board in August but between then and now he never had a hearing.
The reason for his suspension was never made public, but it came soon after a scoring debacle in a women’s national bantamweight title fight in East London.
The fight supervisor Phakamile Jacobs, who is also BSA’s provincial manager in the Eastern Cape, incorrectly tallied one of the three scorecards, giving the fight to challenger Melissa Miller instead of it being a draw.
His error was pointed out within minutes of the incorrect result being announced and Jacobs apparently went to confer with Ntlanganiso and effectively left him with the can of worms, though boxing rules dictate the supervisor is the sole arbiter for all issues around the fight they’re overseeing.
The result of the fight was reversed only a few days later, with Miller discovering she was no longer a champion and Sharadene Fortuin being recrowned.
Whatever went wrong in that debacle, it wasn’t Ntlanganiso’s fault, though some observers believed he should have acted faster to correct the error.
Even so, his reinstatement would send a strong signal that the new board wants to clean up after a controversial three-year reign by the outgoing executive, which was frequently accused of contravening the Boxing Act and the regulations that govern the professional sport.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
